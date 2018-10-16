Start Hear: Is The Universe a Simulation? Are Corporations People? and 1,000 Ways to Die in Alaska

Start Hear: episode 70

This week on Start Hear:

Wolverine: The Long Night: Following a string of mysterious deaths in Burns, Alaska, Special Agents Sally Pierce and Tad Marshall arrive to investigate. They soon find there's more going on than meets the eye.

Daniel and Jorge Explain the Universe: A fun-filled discussion of the big, mind-blowing, unanswered questions about the Universe.

A fun-filled discussion of the big, mind-blowing, unanswered questions about the Universe. Constitutional Conversation: Attorneys Jack Graydon and Bruce Petrie discuss constitutional issues.

And we look at the some of the titles making themselves known on itunescharts.net.

Unobscured: History is full of stories we think we know. They are old and dark, but time has robbed us of perspective and clarity. They've become obscured and misunderstood.

You can find these and other great podcast titles at wvxu.org/podcastcentral.