Start Hear: Veja Du, Seasonal Cereals And Ice-T

Start Hear: episode 69

This week on Start Hear:

You Turns: For anyone grappling with life changes, co-hosts Lisa Oz & Jill Herzig, explore how to get fearless about transformation & actually enjoy the ride.

A meditative podcast about cereal from cereal eater Justin McElroy and Cerealously blogger Dan Goubert. Down In The Flood: Musical explorations with Elia Burkhart.

And we look at the some of the titles making themselves known on itunescharts.net.

Serial: For Season 3, Serial is heading back to court. This time, in Cleveland. A year inside a typical American courthouse.

