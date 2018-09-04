Related Program: 
Start Hear

Start Hear: White House Jobs, Our Plastic Addiction and The Retrun of EPL

By 2 hours ago

This week on Start Hear:

  • Part-Time Genius: Join Will and Mango as they dive into ridiculous topics... and discover some pretty smart stuff along the way.
  • Mothers of Invention: Celebrating amazing women doing remarkable things in pursuit of climate justice.
  • Wrong Side of the Pond: D.J. Switzer and Jeremy Lance cover soccer from a very localized yet intelligent point of view.

And we look at the some of the titles making themselves known on itunescharts.net.

  • Rise Together: More than just a conversation about a relationship. Each episode is filled with tangible advice that will get you and your partner to be the best versions of yourselves.
  • Slow Burn: The Impeachment of Bill Clinton: You think you know the story, or maybe you don't. But Watergate was stranger, wilder, and more exciting than you can imagine.
  • Up & Vanished: Follow along with host Payne Lindsey, a filmmaker turned amateur investigator, as he traces the path of the disappearance of young mother Kristal Reisinger from a remote mountain town in Colorado.

You can find these and other great podcast titles at wvxu.org/podcastcentral.

Tags: 
Start Hear
podcast