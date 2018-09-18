Study Shows Ohio's Obesity Rate Is Increasing

A new annual report by the Trust for America's Health and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation shows Ohio's current obesity rate is 33.8 percent, up from nearly 20 percent in the year 2000.



The report ranks Ohio's obesity rate eleventh in the nation. Trust for America's Health spokesperson John Auerbach says obesity is related to other health problems.

Auerbach says one reason for the increase involves societal change.

The research suggests federal and state governments align the efforts of health departments, schools and transportation officials. It also suggests programs that to improve access to affordable, healthy foods and places to exercise.

