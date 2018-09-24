Swing with Bill Cartwright: 09.22.2018

This is an encore presentation of Swing with Bill Cartwright from September 20, 2014.

Lots and lots of vocalists on this evening's swing show! Some of the male vocalists include Frank Sinatra, Bobby Darin, and Steve Tyrell. From the ladies of swing, you'll hear Jo Stafford singing "The Trolley Song," "Memories of You" by the King Sisters, and local favorite Rosemary Clooney doing a version of "I Get Around Without You Very Well." There are also, of course, big band favorites by Glenn Miller, Benny Goodman and Count Basie.