Swing With Bill Cartwright: 12.22.18

It's a special encore presentation of the Swing With Bill Cartwright Christmas Show from December 20, 2014!

The program begins with Ella Fitzgerald's version of "White Christmas" and then later in the show you'll hear the classic rendition of "White Christmas" by Bing Crosby. You'll also hear Joe Williams singing "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas," "My Favorite Things" performed by Barbra Streisand, and Peggy Lee's "Winter Wonderland." Other classic songs will be sung by Manhattan Transfer, Diana Krall, and Harry Connick, Jr.