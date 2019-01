Swing in the new year with this encore presentation on Swing With Bill Cartwright from December 27, 2014.

Join Bill for a great show that starts with Chris Connor's version of "Jeepers Creepers" followed by Nat King Cole and "There Will Never Be Another You." You'll also hear from Bing Crosby, Julie London, and Jo Stafford. Some of the big bands featured include Buddy Rich, Duke Ellington, and Benny Goodman.