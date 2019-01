This is an encore presentation of Swing with Bill Cartwright from January 3, 2015

This week's show begins with Bing Crosby's "Deed I Do" and the King Sisters performing "That's All." Bill also includes songs by Billie Holiday, Carly Simon and Rosemary Clooney. The last three songs of the program feature Frank Sinatra, "You'd Be So Nice to Come Home To," June Christy's "You Came a Long Way from St. Louis," and finally Benny Goodman with "Jumpin' at the Woodside."