Cincinnati Edition

A Talk With Pulitzer-Winning Presidential Biographer Doris Kearns Goodwin

By Dan Hurley 37 minutes ago
  • doris kearns goodwin
    Doris Kearns Goodwin explores how four of our greatest presidents were able to lead the country through extremely challenging times.
    Courtesy of / Doris Kearns Goodwin

In her latest book, Leadership in Turbulent Times, Pulitzer Prize-winning author Doris Kearns Goodwin draws upon four of the presidents she has studied most closely – Abraham Lincoln, Theodore Roosevelt, Franklin D. Roosevelt and Lyndon B. Johnson – to offer an enlightening exploration into the early development, growth and exercise of leadership.

Last Friday, Doris Kearns Goodwin spoke at the University of Cincinnati's Warren Bennis Leadership Experience. While she was in town she talked with WVXU politics reporter Howard Wilkinson for Cincinnati Edition about the experiences and qualities that shaped some of our country's greatest leaders.

Tune in to Cincinnati Edition October 24 starting at 1 p.m. to hear this segment. 

