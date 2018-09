Elaine Diehl shares this week's musical happenings & news

This week's "Music Notes" covers a number of events in honor of King Records 75th anniversary in September, tickets going on sale this week for John Mellencamps's February tour coming to the Aronoff, and a number of local concerts including Oktoberfest Zinzinnati in downtown Cincinnati.

The 44th annual Bill Monroe Bluegrass Hall of Fame & Uncle Pen Days Festival is running 9/19-22 in Bean Blossom, Indiana, with performers like Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver, Bobby Osborne, Larry Sparks, and Ralph Stanley II & the Clinch Mountain Boys. Tom T. Hall & Miss Dixie will be inducted into the HOF this year.