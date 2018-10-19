Toxicology Test Returned For Fifth-Third Shooter

By 54 minutes ago
  • fifth third shooting
    Emergency vehicles line the street outside Fifth Third Center after the active shooter incident on September 6, 2018.
    Bill Rinehart / WVXU

The man who opened fire in the lobby of the Fifth Third Center in early September was not on drugs or alcohol. Hamilton County's coroner says the toxicology tests didn't show any evidence of prescription or illicit pharmaceuticals.

Dr. Lakshmi Sammarco says in an autopsy her office does a screening for common drugs and, if something shows up, or there's an indication a subject had substance in their system, "then we do a little bit more of an in-depth evaluation of what substances may be present. But there wasn't any indication of anything."

She says that essentially ends her office's involvement into the investigation. She says the forensic pathologist still has a few things to look at.

On September 6, Omar Santa Perez shot five people with a handgun. He killed three and wounded two others before police fatally shot him.

Police served a search warrant at Santa Perez's home but said they didn't find anything that "stood out" as they looked for a motive.

Tags: 
Fifth Third Bank
Shooting
Hamilton County Coroner
Omar Santa-Perez

Related Content

Fifth Third Shooting Responders Honored For Bravery

By Oct 1, 2018
Tana Weingartner / WVXU

Police officers and several civilians are being honored for their actions following last month's deadly shooting in the lobby of the Fifth Third Bank building on Fountain Square.

Prosecutor: Cincinnati Officers "Were Heroic"

By Sep 14, 2018
Bill Rinehart / WVXU

Hamilton County's prosecutor says the four Cincinnati Police officers involved in a Fountain Square bank shooting did nothing wrong. Joe Deters says the officers acted heroically and saved lives when they shot and killed 29-year-old Omar Enrique Santa-Perez last week.

Friends Say Goodbye To Shooting Victim Pruthvi Kandepi

By Sep 9, 2018
provided

Friends of Pruthvi Kandepi, a Fifth Third Bank consultant killed in Thursday's downtown shooting, gathered Sunday to pay their respects in Sharonville.