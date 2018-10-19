Toxicology Test Returned For Fifth-Third Shooter

The man who opened fire in the lobby of the Fifth Third Center in early September was not on drugs or alcohol. Hamilton County's coroner says the toxicology tests didn't show any evidence of prescription or illicit pharmaceuticals.

Dr. Lakshmi Sammarco says in an autopsy her office does a screening for common drugs and, if something shows up, or there's an indication a subject had substance in their system, "then we do a little bit more of an in-depth evaluation of what substances may be present. But there wasn't any indication of anything."

She says that essentially ends her office's involvement into the investigation. She says the forensic pathologist still has a few things to look at.

On September 6, Omar Santa Perez shot five people with a handgun. He killed three and wounded two others before police fatally shot him.

Police served a search warrant at Santa Perez's home but said they didn't find anything that "stood out" as they looked for a motive.