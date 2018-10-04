Related Program: 
The Blues with Lee Hay

A Tribute To Chicago Bluesman Otis Rush

Chicago bluesman Otis Rush passed away last Saturday, September 29th.  In his honor during my blues show on Saturday, October 6th, at 11pm, you'll hear some of the music he recorded over his long career.

The one-hour special begins with his first single, "I Can't Quit You Baby," which he recorded in 1956.  You'll also hear other songs from his Cobra recordings as well as songs from his albums, "Cold Day in Hell," "Lost in the Blues," and "Any Place I'm Going."

Otis Rush also recorded with Duane Allman in 1969, so you'll hear three of those songs from their sessions at Fame Recording Studio in Muscle Shoals.

