Trump Attacks Kavanaugh Accuser By Name Amid Negotiations For Hearing

Updated at 1:45 p.m.

President Trump has ended what had been a notably restrained response to the accusation by Christine Blasey Ford that Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her more than 30 years ago.

In a series of tweets Friday, Trump cast doubt on Ford's charge, mentioning her by name for the first time: "I have no doubt that, if the attack on Dr. Ford was as bad as she says, charges would have been immediately filed with local Law Enforcement Authorities by either her or her loving parents. I ask that she bring those filings forward so that we can learn date, time, and place!"

In fact, according to Department of Justice statistics, as of 2016 only 23 percent of rapes or sexual assaults were reported to the police. In another tweet, Trump said that "radical left lawyers want the FBI to get involved NOW. Why didn't someone call the FBI 36 years ago?"

Trump's tweets follow an interview he gave to Fox's Sean Hannity on Thursday night in Las Vegas, where he appeared at a rally, in which the president first questioned why the FBI hadn't been called at the time of the alleged assault (which would likely have been handled by local law enforcement).

"You say, why didn't somebody call the FBI 36 years ago?," Trump asked. "I mean, you could also say when did this all happen, what is going on?

"To take a man like this and besmirch — now, with that being said, let her have her say and let's see how it all works out. But I don't think you can delay it any longer."

In an appearance in Portland on Friday, Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, said she was appalled by Trump's tweet.

"First of all, we know that allegations of sexual assault – I'm not saying that's what happened in this case – but we know allegations of sexual assault are one of the most unreported crimes that exist. So I thought that the president's tweet was completely inappropriate and wrong."

The Senate Judiciary Committee has scheduled a hearing for Monday and had invited Kavanaugh and Ford to testify. In a letter to the committee, Ford's lawyers said that she would be open to appearing before the panel, but that an appearance Monday "was not possible." Ford's lawyers and Democrats on the panel want the FBI to investigate the charges.

Ford does not want Kavanaugh in the room when she testifies and her team does not want an outside questioner on the Republican side to be brought in, a source in Ford's camp tells NPR's Nina Totenberg.

There are no Republican women on the Senate Judiciary Committee, and the idea of an outside questioner being brought in has been floated publicly. For example, on Hugh Hewitt's radio show earlier this week, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley was asked whether he is considering bringing in someone like ex-GOP Sen. Kelly Ayotte.

"You're raising legitimate questions that are still on our mind," Grassley said, "and so these details are still being worked out."

Senate Judiciary Committee staff continue to negotiate with Ford's attorneys but say two of her requests discussed in a conference call with committee staff from both parties on Thursday — to have Kavanaugh testify first and for the committee to subpoena other witnesses like Mark Judge — are "nonstarters," according to a senior Senate Republican source familiar with the discussions.

Asking Kavanaugh to go first is "not doable," according to the source, noting he would need to respond to any new accusation that comes up at the hearing.

The source notes that it is not standard procedure for another witness to dictate who else should testify and "that's not precedent we are going to follow."

The committee is expected to announce next steps later Friday. Ford has demanded that the hearing be scheduled for Thursday, which the source said is still among the things under negotiation.

Ford says that Kavanaugh groped her and tried to forcibly remove her clothes during a house party in Bethesda, Md., in the early 1980s. Kavanaugh has denied the accusation.

In another tweet Friday morning, Trump called Kavanaugh "a fine man," who he said is under assault "by radical left wing politicians who don't want to know the answers, they just want to destroy and delay." Trump continued, "I go through this with them ever single day in D.C."

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaking to conservative activists at the Value Voters Summit in Washington on Friday morning, expressed confidence Kavanaugh would be confirmed.

"You've watched the fight. You've watched the tactics. Here's what I want to tell you: In the very near future, Judge Kavanaugh will be on the United States Supreme Court."

Trump also lashed out at Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., in his fourth tweet on the Kavanaugh nomination Friday, renewing his accusation that Feinstein and and Democrats held a letter from Ford in which she first raised the accusation against Kavanaugh "only to release it with a bang after the hearings were OVER," which Trump asserted was "done very purposefully to Obstruct & Resist & Delay." Trump continued, "let her testify, or not, and TAKE THE VOTE!"

Feinstein tweeted this week that Ford had sought confidentiality and "I honored that. It wasn't until the media outed her that she decided to come forward. "

