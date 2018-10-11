Trump Campaign To Rally In Warren County Friday

President Donald Trump returns to Southwest Ohio Friday for an evening rally in Warren County.

The event at the Warren County Fairgrounds is expected to draw large crowds.

The Warren County Sheriff's Office is urging rally-goers to anticipate traffic delays and plan accordingly.

Doors Friday will open at 4 p.m., three hours ahead of the rally’s scheduled 7 p.m. start.

At the Warren County Fairgrounds rally, President Donald Trump is expected to stump for Republican Congressman Jim Renacci. Renacci is facing Democratic incumbent Sherrod Brown in a tight race for Senate.

Trump is also expected to urge Ohio Republicans to vote on Tuesday, Nov. 6. Early voting is already underway across the state and voter registration numbers are up statewide since the 2016 elections.

The Trump rally is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 12 at 7 p.m. at the Warren County Fairgrounds in Lebanon.

Tickets are limited to two per person and they’re first-come-first-serve with an online registration. To register, visit: https://www.donaldjtrump.com/rallies/oh-oct-2018

