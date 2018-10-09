Voter Registration Deadline At Midnight

Ohioans have until midnight tonight to register to vote online for November’s election. Ohio has seen an influx in registered voters.



Local boards of election will accept paper registration forms until 9pm while online voter registration will be open until midnight.

Based on the primary voter rolls, Ohio is on track to have an increase of more than 100,000 voters compared to the 2016 election. Secretary of State Jon Husted says more than 60,000 people have registered using the online tool.

“The process has gone very well because we have a simple and easy way for people to register they can do it online at MyOhioVote.com which is your one-stop-shop for all your election needs,” says Husted.

That website MyOhioVote.com can also be used to find out if you’re still registered in Ohio and help you locate your polling location.

