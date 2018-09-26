WATCH: Trump Holds U.N. Press Conference

By 54 minutes ago
  • donald trump
    Evan Vucci / AP

President Trump holds a news conference following the United Nations General Assembly in New York City. 

In a speech Tuesday, Trump defended his "America First" agenda and touted the "tremendous progress" made in negotiations with North Korea. The press conference comes a day before Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh, faces questions from the Senate Judiciary Committee after two women accused Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct.

Watch the conference beginning at 5 p.m. ET Wednesday. If the video does not play, please try refreshing your page. 

Tags: 
Donald Trump
United Nations
Brett Kavanaugh

Related Content

Sen. Paul Offers Kavanaugh Unwavering Support Amid Allegations

By Sep 21, 2018

U.S. Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky says Brett Kavanaugh “absolutely” still has his support. 

The Bowling Green Republican says he thinks the U.S. Supreme Court nominee will be confirmed in the next week or so, despite accusations that he sexually assaulted a young woman when he was in high school. 

Paul told WKU Public Radio on Thursday evening that he thinks it’s a mistake to discredit Kavanaugh’s personal life and career based on accusations.

"I think we should be judged on the totality of our life. He's been married for 25 years, he's a good husband and father, he's been a judge for 12 years," Paul commented. "I think we shouldn't discount that when someone comes forward with an accusation from 35 years ago."

Rob Portman Defends Brett Kavanaugh, Blames Democrats

By Paige Pfleger Sep 19, 2018

With confirmation hearings delayed, Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) offered a defense of U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh amid a claim of sexual assault.

Portman on Kavanaugh, "He Has the Humility to Listen"

By Sep 4, 2018

Sen. Rob Portman will be among the bipartisan team introducing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh as the Senate Judiciary Committee begins confirmation hearings tomorrow.