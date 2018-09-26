WATCH: Trump Holds U.N. Press Conference

President Trump holds a news conference following the United Nations General Assembly in New York City.
In a speech Tuesday, Trump defended his "America First" agenda and touted the "tremendous progress" made in negotiations with North Korea. The press conference comes a day before Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh, faces questions from the Senate Judiciary Committee after two women accused Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct.
