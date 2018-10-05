WATCH: U.S. Senate Vote on Brett Kavanaugh

U.S. Senators Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul of Kentucky have joined a growing list of lawmakers who have had their private information made public. The information leaks come as both lawmakers report increasing bouts of threat and intimidation.
The Washington-D.C. newspaper Roll Call reports that McConnell’s home addresses in Washington and Kentucky were posted on his public Wikipedia page this week. In an op-ed to CNN, Rand Paul’s wife Kelley wrote that someone posted the address of their Bowling Green home online, as well as the senator’s cell phone number.
Brett Kavanaugh's nomination to the Supreme Court cleared a key procedural hurdle in the Senate on Friday, and his confirmation now seems all but certain, after a key swing vote, Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, declared her support in a speech on the Senate floor.
Moments after Collins completed her remarks, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., announced in a statement that he too will support the nomination when it comes up for a final vote.
Republican Senate leaders are closing in on a final vote on Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh, but local opponents spent Thursday night protesting his candidacy at the Hamilton County Courthouse.