Cincinnati Edition

This Week's Top Stories Across Greater Cincinnati

By Dan Hurley 5 minutes ago
  • cincinnati edition
    We look at the news affecting Greater Cincinnati and the Tri-state.
    Jim Nolan / WVXU

Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot Isaac asks city council to hire more officers. The first public poll in the Congressional race between Steve Chabot and Aftab Pureval shows Chabot with the lead. A backlog at the state crime lab in Kentucky delays thousands of cases pending DNA testing. Local organizations and developers commit to bringing black-owned businesses to Over-the-Rhine. And a veteran Cincinnati television reporter looks back at a 45-year broadcast news career.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss this week's top stories are Cincinnati Enquirer city hall reporter Sharon Coolidge (@SharonCoolidge); Cincinnati Business Courier staff reporter and columnist Chris Wetterich (@ChrisCinciBiz); WCPO investigative reporter Hillary Lake (@hillarylake); and former WKRC-TV Channel 12 reporter Joe Webb (@voiceofjoewebb), who retired last week.

Tune in to Cincinnati Edition Oct. 5 at 1 p.m. to hear this segment. 

2018 Midterm elections
Cincinnati Police Department
media
Joe Webb
