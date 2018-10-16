Western Hills Viaduct Is Safe Even With 'Poor' Rating

By 11 minutes ago
  • Tana Weingartner / WVXU

Cincinnati's latest infrastructure report lists the Western Hills Viaduct in poor condition, raising concerns about whether the bridge is safe to drive on.

City transportation officials say yes, but it does show signs of deterioration. It received a four out of nine rating.

"It means the bridge has advanced deterioration of the primary structural members," said Bill Shefcik, the city's supervising structural engineer. "The primary structural members are not as strong as what they used to be when the bridge was first built. That doesn't mean the bridge is unsafe; it doesn't mean the bridge needs to be closed."

Shefcik said the viaduct is inspected "hands on" twice a year, and the city prevents oversize loads from crossing the bridge.

"The intent is to keep the bridge safe and open until we can get a replacement structure in place," Shefcik said. "Right now, we have this project out for five to 10 years just depending on how funding comes in."

Council Member Greg Landsman called on state and federal leaders to step up with funding for the replacement project.

"You can drive over it today, but if you want to continue to drive over it, your state and federal leaders are going to have to get their butts in gear and put some money against this so we can get a new bridge," Landsman said.

City and Hamilton County officials are working to secure the $330 million needed to replace the viaduct. They've been applying for state and federal grants. The city and county have also jointly pledged $66 million in local funding for the plan.

Tags: 
Western Hills viaduct
infrastructure
transportation

Related Content

How Cincinnati Intends To Find Western Hills Viaduct Replacement Dollars

By Dec 14, 2017
Tana Weingartner / WVXU

Cincinnati's mayor says he has a enough votes on council to get the ball rolling on more local money to replace an important piece of infrastructure.

Commission Covers Three B's: Budget, Bridge, Billing

By & Oct 16, 2017
Tana Weingartner / WVXU

Hamilton County Commissioners are considering a proposed 2018 general fund budget. County Administrator Jeff Aluotto says the spending plan is structurally balanced, but he's concerned about 2019.

County Approves Property Tax Rebate, License Plate Fee

By Nov 29, 2017
Bill Rinehart / WVXU

Hamilton County Commissioners approved a higher than recommended property tax rebate (PTR) at Wednesday's meeting. The PTR was created to offset the stadium sales tax.