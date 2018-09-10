The Who's Tommy, King Records, & Jimmy McGary

This week's musical events include many local concerts as well as several events in honor of the 75th anniversary of King Records. Tickets are going on sale Friday, September 14th for two December shows by the Trans-Siberian Orchestra and also concerts by Cher in Louisville and Indianapolis.
The GoFundMe campaign in support of a documentary about the great saxophonist Jimmy McGary will end Saturday, September 15th.
1. Wayne Yeager Trio w/Pam Mallory - Palm Court - 9/12
2. Rusty Burge Quartet - The Greenwich - 9/13
3. Armadura Musical - St. Lawrence Square - 9/14
4. Kelley Hunt - Big Song Music House - Oxford OH - 9/14
5. Ricky Nye - starting European tour - 9/14
6. Kathy Wade & the Vernon Hairston Trio - The Greenwich - 9/14
7. Ben Bratton's Down Home Collective - Schwartz's Point - 9/14
8. The Who's Tommy in Concert - Memorial Hall- 9/14-15-20-21
9. Everybody Digs Jimmy McGary GoFundMe campaign - ends 9/15
10. Eugene Goss Trio - Caffe Vivace - 9/15
11. King Records events - 9/15: Clean Up the King picnic at the Brewster Building. Lonnie Mack panel at downtown public library. Jake Speed & the Freddies at Imago Nature Center. WVXU special about James Brown Productions, part 2.
12. James Carothers - VFW Picnic Grounds - Franklin OH - 9/16
13. Comet Bluegrass All-Stars - The Comet - 9/16
14. The Dispatch - PNC Pavilion - 9/16 - Elaine Diehl's interview with Brad Corrigan
15. CCM's 50th anniversary of Musical Theatre program - Patrician Corbett Theatre - 9/16
16. Mickey James & the Queen City Crew - College Hill Town Hall - 9/16
17. Gene Bertoncini w/Phil DeGreg - Irish Heritage Center - 10/6
18. Jazzed About Art Show - Art Gore & the Jazz Knights - Belterra Park on Kellogg Avenue - 10/12
19. Herzog Studio's electronic repair center
20. Trans-Siberian Orchestra - U.S. Arena - 12/14 - tix on sale 9/14
21. Cher - Indpls, Cleveland, Columbus & Louisville - February, 2019