Local Exposure

The Who's Tommy, King Records, & Jimmy McGary

The Who's Tommy in Concert at Memorial Hall

This week's musical events include many local concerts as well as several events in honor of the 75th anniversary of King Records.  Tickets are going on sale Friday, September 14th for two December shows by the Trans-Siberian Orchestra and also concerts by Cher in Louisville and Indianapolis.  

The GoFundMe campaign in support of a documentary about the great saxophonist Jimmy McGary will end Saturday, September 15th.  


1. Wayne Yeager Trio w/Pam Mallory - Palm Court - 9/12

2. Rusty Burge Quartet - The Greenwich - 9/13

3. Armadura Musical - St. Lawrence Square - 9/14

4. Kelley Hunt - Big Song Music House - Oxford OH - 9/14

5. Ricky Nye - starting European tour - 9/14

6. Kathy Wade & the Vernon Hairston Trio - The Greenwich - 9/14

7. Ben Bratton's Down Home Collective - Schwartz's Point - 9/14

8. The Who's Tommy in Concert - Memorial Hall- 9/14-15-20-21

9. Everybody Digs Jimmy McGary GoFundMe campaign - ends 9/15

10. Eugene Goss Trio - Caffe Vivace - 9/15

11. King Records events - 9/15: Clean Up the King picnic at the Brewster Building.  Lonnie Mack panel at downtown public library.  Jake Speed & the Freddies at Imago Nature Center.  WVXU special about James Brown Productions, part 2.

12. James Carothers - VFW Picnic Grounds - Franklin OH - 9/16

13. Comet Bluegrass All-Stars - The Comet - 9/16

14. The Dispatch - PNC Pavilion - 9/16 - Elaine Diehl's interview with Brad Corrigan

Gene Bertoncini

15. CCM's 50th anniversary of Musical Theatre program - Patrician Corbett Theatre - 9/16

16. Mickey James & the Queen City Crew - College Hill Town Hall - 9/16

17. Gene Bertoncini w/Phil DeGreg - Irish Heritage Center - 10/6

18. Jazzed About Art Show - Art Gore & the Jazz Knights - Belterra Park on Kellogg Avenue - 10/12

Herzog's electronic repair center

19. Herzog Studio's electronic repair center

20. Trans-Siberian Orchestra - U.S. Arena - 12/14 - tix on sale 9/14 

21. Cher - Indpls, Cleveland, Columbus & Louisville - February, 2019

King Records
Cher
Kelley Hunt
Ricky Nye
The Who's Tommy
The Dispatch
Gene Bertoncini
Music Notes

Celebrating King Records With Stories Of The Godfather Of Soul, James Brown

By Sep 7, 2018

Around Cincinnati celebrates the 75th Anniversary of Cincinnati's legendary record label King Records during September. This week's show is the first of two parts looking at James Brown Productions – conversations with and stories from those who worked with the Godfather of Soul during his King Records days.

Moon Mullican: King of Hillbilly Piano Players

By Aug 30, 2018

In honor of the 75th anniversary celebration of King Records in September, Lee Hay and Brian Powers have teamed up for another series of specials about some of the musicians who recorded at King Records.

The first special will feature "The King of Hillbilly Piano Players," Moon Mullican who recorded at King Records from 1946 until the late 1950's and was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1951.

The special will air on WVXU/WMUB on Saturday evening, September 1st at 11pm; Sunday, September 2nd at 7pm; and Labor Day, Monday, September 3rd at 1pm.

Oscar Pepper, Moon Mullican's nephew, spoke with Brian Powers by phone from his home in Texas on February 25, 2018.  He shares memories of Moon's early life in Texas, the Grand Ole Opry, his songwriting career & royalties, and also Moon's funeral and gravesite.

The King Of Them All Kicks Off King Records Month

By Aug 30, 2018

King Records Month in Cincinnati kicks off Saturday, September 1st, at Listermann Brewing Company with their latest 4-pack of limited edition beer, “The King of Them All,” in honor of King Records.  “The King of Them All” is a salute to the day, 75 years ago in September, 1943, when Grandpa Jones and Merle Travis recorded the first songs for King Records. 