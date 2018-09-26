Related Program: 
Cincinnati Edition

Your Fall Gardening To-Do List

    Tenth Acre Farm Owner Amy Stross shows how to get the most out of small area gardening.
Fall is starting off with a drop in temperatures and heavy rains so working in your yard and garden could prove more of a chore over the next couple of weeks.

But there is plenty of work to be done, harvesting the last of the summer crops, tending to gardens still producing fruits and vegetables and planting winter crops such as garlic, onions and peas. And now is the time to revitalize or reseed lawns.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss how to get the most out of your gardens this fall and winter are the owner of Tenth Acre Farm, Amy Stross, author of The Suburban Micro-Farm, Modern Solutions for Busy People; Director of the Turner Farm Community Garden Program and Co-overseer of Homeadow Song Farm, Peter Huttinger; and Boone County Cooperative Extension Horticulture Extension Agent David Koester.

Make note of Turner Farm's upcoming gardening programs, and see Boone County Extension program information, as well as classes and events in Campbell County.

gardening
Boone County Cooperative Extension Horticulture
Cincinnati Edition

