If you're using the U.S. Postal Service to return a ballot close to Election Day, officials recommend getting it postmarked at a post office to avoid getting caught up in mail processing changes.
Latest News
This week on 'Cincinnati Edition'
Today From The Ohio Newsroom
From The WVXU Newsroom
-
The ballot measure seeks to prohibit the construction of any data center over 25 megawatts within city limits.
-
Auditing firm Dean Dorton found no fraud; but Fort Thomas still has $847,335 left unaccounted for in the books.
-
The week-long work stoppage has disrupted yellow bus service for approximately 5,000 Princeton students.
-
The four-night festival has drawn hundreds of thousands of people each night since the 2017 inception.
Cincinnati Public Radio’s Studio Sessions highlight the incredible talent of local musicians with exclusive sets recorded right here in our acoustically designed, state-of-the-art performance studio.
Missed Free Shakespeare on the Radio: Much Ado About Nothing, or want to hear it again? You can now listen on demand!
More Topics To Explore