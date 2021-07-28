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Get the latest news and voter guides for 2026 midterms in OH, KY and IN >>

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Amy Acton on Ohio's gas tax, data centers and property taxes

Don Kissick on Ohio's gas tax, data centers and property taxes

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This week on 'Cincinnati Edition'
Today From The Ohio Newsroom
From The WVXU Newsroom
Ohio News
Don Kissick, the Libertarian Party nominee for Ohio governor in 2026
  1. Libertarian candidate for Ohio governor makes shocking discovery while shooting ad
  2. Two transgender elected officials in Ohio support Acton despite her statements on transgender girls
  3. Ohio's statewide races could depend on a few counties, Brown's return to the ballot and Trump
Kentucky News
Ahead of her confirmation, U.S. Ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle allegedly solicited funds from former northern Kentucky lawyer and political commentate Eric Deters.
  1. Former Kentucky lawyer, GOP donor says Kimberly Guilfoyle solicited funds for access
  2. USA Today network, including Courier Journal, sue OpenAI
  3. Murray State employee files whistleblower lawsuit, alleges violations of procurement rules
Indiana News
The Floyd County Election Board held an emergency meeting Friday, Oct. 9, 2026, after discovering hundreds of incomplete ballots issued to voters.
  1. Nearly 600 Floyd County voters receive incorrect ballots
  2. Todd Rokita says he wants to expose terrorists. Pro-Palestine groups say it's a publicity stunt
  3. Sen. Ron Alting disclosed 'concerning changes' in judgment. It's too late to take him off the ballot
Studio Sessions
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NPR News Headlines
  1. Pope Leo XIV to undergo lung surgery this week
  2. Hurricane Simon nears Mexico with 155 mph winds and flooding fears
  3. Justice Department investigates TV networks, citing possible anti-trust violations
  4. She was a global star: Teen bikes 700 miles carrying injured dad. Where is she now?
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