Actor Om Puri is a star of Bombay's film industry, known as Bollywood. In his two decades of acting he's worked with every major Indian film director including Satyajit Ray. In western films he had roles in Gandhi and City of Joy, and in the TV series The Jewel in the Crown. Hes had starring parts in two British films My Son the Fanatic, and the film East is East. His latest film is the Merchant Ivory production, The Mystic Masseur based on the novel by V.S. Naipaul.

