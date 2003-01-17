NPR's Michele Norris talks with Gen. James Helmly, the chief commander of the U.S. Army Reserve about the increased reliance the military places on reserve components. Currently 47 percent of the military is made up of these reserve members. Since the Sept. 11 attacks, there has been an increased perception that the reservists are being overused. Indeed these citizen soldiers are being deployed for more missions and for longer periods. They can be called to duty for up to two years, which makes it harder and harder for these folks to re-integrate into society. Gen. Helmly addresses some of these concerns.

