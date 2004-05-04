Fate of TV Sitcoms, After 'Friends'

On Thursday, Friends airs its last episode. The long-running Frasier is also winding to a close. Both shows have been keys to NBC's success and the network has been looking for replacements for years. But there hasn't been a breakout sitcom on any network hit since Will and Grace had its debut six seasons back. Some even say that sitcoms have lost their appeal. Two sitcom veterans -- Paul Reiser and Jim Burrows -- are trying to prove that the traditional sitcom lives. NPR's Kim Masters reports.

