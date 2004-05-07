A Collection of Mother's Day Stories

Just in time for Mother's Day, participants in the StoryCorps national oral history project make special recordings with, and for, their mothers.

NPR's Steve Inskeep listens to some of the conversations with David Isay, the project's creator. People as young as five years old and as old as 103 have made recordings in a special booth at New York City's Grand Central Terminal, Isay says.

In one recording, Philomena Luciani, 82, remembers how difficult it was for her mother, an Italian immigrant, to communicate when she first came to America.

In another, Lynne Lande, who is a lesbian, interviews her daughter Kaitlyn Sever, 10: "What do you want to see yourself do when you're a grownup? What do you imagine, what would make you happy?"

"I think I might want to be straight, with a nice husband," Kaitlyn replies. "But, of course, I don't have any idea what it's like to have kids..."

