© 2021 Cincinnati Public Radio
purple_waveback6.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
SPOTLIGHT: Your 2021 voter guide to Cincinnati's races for mayor, City Council, school board and more ahead of Election Day Tuesday, Nov. 2. >>

Uncovering Rasputin

By Brooke Gladstone
Published April 6, 2006 at 5:08 PM EDT

Brooke Gladstone talks to Russian playwright and writer Edvard Radzhinsky about his book The Rasputin File, which explores the infamous faith healer who infiltrated the court of Czar Nicholas II.

Copyright 2006 NPR

Brooke Gladstone
Brooke Gladstone started out in print journalism, writing on defense policy, strip-mining, broadcasting and cable TV. Her freelance pieces (on topics ranging from orgasmic Russian faith healers to the aesthetics of Pampers to NPR's near fiscal crash) have appeared in the London Observer, the Boston Globe, the Washington Post and The American Journalism Review among others. She also covered public broadcasting for Current, wrote and edited theater, film and music reviews for The Washington Weekly.