At 76, actor and director Clint Eastwood is enjoying a Hollywood winning streak. He's helmed a string of accomplished, critically acclaimed movies in the last several years.

In his latest film, opening in theaters Friday, he focuses his director's lens on one of the most famous moments of World War II: the flag-raising at Iwo Jima. Steve Inskeep talks to Eastwood about Flags of Our Fathers.

