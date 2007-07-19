When 'Hairspray' Was New: Vintage John Waters

Filmmaker John Waters, a frequent Fresh Air guest, visited the show in 1988, the year the original, nonmusical Hairspray hit theaters. His trashy filmography includes Pink Flamingos, Desperate Living, Polyester, Cry Baby, and Pecker.

These days, Waters is host of the Court TV show 'Til Death Do Us Part, and he's recently made a CD titled A Date With John Waters, released in February 2007. He's got a cameo in the new Hairspray, as well.

This interview first aired Feb. 8, 1988.

