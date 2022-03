Actor Anthony Anderson stars as traumatized cop Martin Boulet in the new Fox TV series K-Ville.

The drama is set in post-Katrina New Orleans; it's gotten critical acclaim and high ratings.

The series, from NYPD Blue writer Jonathan Lisco, is filmed on location in the Big Easy. It airs Mondays at 9 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.