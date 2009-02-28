Philippe Petit: The 'Man On Wire'

Thirty-five years after a young Frenchman walked across the sky between the Twin Towers, they are missing from the landscape — but not from our minds.

A documentary about Phillipe Petit's walk won an Oscar this year. A book tour has put him back on the road to talk about the stunt he turned into a career as a performance artist.

Host Scott Simon and the 'Man on a Wire' talk about that day and others spent among the birds.

