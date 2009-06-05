A Girl's Best Friend: Reichardt on 'Wendy and Lucy'

Director Kelly Reichardt discusses her new movie Wendy And Lucy. The film features Michelle Williams as a young woman whose journey to Alaska is interrupted when her car breaks down in Oregon and her dog is taken to the pound.

Reichardt tells Fresh Air guest host Dave Davies that she and co-writer Jon Raymond wanted to explore the rags-to-riches myth of American possibilty.

"Jon Raymond and I were just asking ourselves, when we were coming up with an idea for the story, ... is it really possible to pull yourself up from your bootstraps in America if you don't have the benefit of health insurance, education, a financial net, a family net?" says Reichardt.

Reichardt's other films include Old Joy and Travis.

This interview was first broadcast on February 2, 2009.

