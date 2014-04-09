© 2021
Time To Root, Root, Root For Final Innings

By Frank Deford
Published April 9, 2014 at 3:35 AM EDT
Derek Jeter (left) of the New York Yankees on July 11, 2013 at Yankee Stadium. Major League Baseball Commissioner Bud Selig (Right) speaks during a news conference on Aug. 15, 2013, in Cooperstown, N.Y.

Sometimes the most disparate of people end up as pairs. As baseball begins, here's your 2014 All-Star Odd Couple: Bud Selig and Derek Jeter. But different as these personalities are, different as their positions, they've survived for so long together, and now both have announced that this season is their swan song.

But the rumpled commissioner and the dashing shortstop really do share something, which, above all, is simply an unalloyed love of their game, which despite all it's suffered in what is invariably known as "the steroid era," it has surmounted that crisis to grow and prosper.

Click on the audio link above to hear Deford's take on the issue.

Frank Deford
Frank Deford died on Sunday, May 28, at his home in Florida. Remembrances of Frank's life and work can be found in All Things Considered, Morning Edition, and on NPR.org.
