© 2021
wvxu_web_header_nocalls.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
SPOTLIGHT STORY: Householder Scandal Has DeWine Under Siege

Anthony D'Amato: A Songsmith Schooled By A Master Poet

By NPR Staff
Published August 30, 2014 at 7:30 AM EDT
Anthony D'Amato's latest album is <em>The Shipwreck from the Shore.</em>
Anthony D'Amato's latest album is <em>The Shipwreck from the Shore.</em>

When Anthony D'Amato was a junior at Princeton, he slipped a home-burned CD under the door of a professor — not a professor of music, and certainly no record executive.

It was the door of Paul Muldoon, the Pulitzer Prize-winning poet, critic and poetry editor of The New Yorker, who began to work with D'Amato. Five years later, the student is on the music scene, winning praise for folk-rock songs that demonstrate a plain, sometimes flip poetry of their own.

D'Amato's new album is called The Shipwreck from the Shore. He spoke about the process behind it with NPR's Scott Simon; hear the conversation at the audio link.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Staff
See stories by NPR Staff