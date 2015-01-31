© 2021
Bach, Brits And A Bodacious Boston Orchestra: New Classical Albums

By Tom Huizenga
Published January 31, 2015 at 5:04 PM EST
Composer Andrew Norman's new album is called <em>Play</em>.
It may be deep midwinter, when music releases are usually sparse, but this month a surprising crop of intriguing classical albums has popped up. In this visit to All Things Considered, host Arun Rath and I listen to a fearless Boston orchestra powering through a symphonic blockbuster by American composer Andrew Norman, as well as a smartly programmed album by the British Aurora Orchestra that includes a Paul Simon song. The popular Anderson and Roe piano duo takes on the sturdy music of Bach, and we'll meet Sonya Yoncheva, a Bulgarian soprano whose star is on the rise.

