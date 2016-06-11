Prediction

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now panel, what will Bernie Sanders do next? Peter Grosz.

PETER GROSZ: He's going to enroll as a freshman at Oberlin College and be treated like a god. And while he's happily married, he could definitely get the top 1 percent of all the chicks at Oberlin.

(LAUGHTER, APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Faith Salie.

FAITH SALIE: Bernie will spend his days entering the online lottery for "Hamilton."

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Brian Babylon.

BRIAN BABYLON: He's going to be added to the cast of the new "Harry Potter" play as the grumpy old wizard.

(LAUGHTER, APPLAUSE)

BILL KURTIS: Well, if Bernie does any of those things, we'll ask you about it here on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Peter Grosz, Faith Salie and Brian Babylon. Thanks to all of you for listening. I'm Peter Sagal. We'll see you next week.

(MUSIC)

SAGAL: This is NPR. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.