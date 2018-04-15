Paranormal-Themed Radio Show Host Art Bell Dies

LULU GARCIA-NAVARRO, HOST:

Now from the sublime to the surreal - radio host Art Bell could talk for hours about conspiracy theories, ghost stories, alien abductions or things a sasquatch might say.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

ART BELL: So we actually have Bigfoot sounds.

(SOUNDBITE OF GROWLING)

BELL: Good Lord.

(SOUNDBITE OF GROWLING)

BELL: Are Bigfoot capable of big, blood-curdling screams?

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: Oh, I'm quite certain. Their lungs are just massive.

(SOUNDBITE OF GROWLING)

GARCIA-NAVARRO: Art Bell died Friday. He was 72.

(SOUNDBITE OF GIORGIO MORODER'S "CHASE") Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.