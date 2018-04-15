© 2021 Cincinnati Public Radio
Sunday Puzzle: Easy As Pie

By Will Shortz
Published April 15, 2018 at 8:20 AM EDT
Sunday Puzzle

On-air challenge: Every answer is a familiar simile, like "sly as a fox" or "sharp as a tack." I'm going to give you rhymes for the first and last words. You tell me the similes.

Example: Dry as a flight --> High as a Kite
1. Dizzy as a flea
2. Green as a thistle
3. Near as a smell
4. Scrappy as a lamb
5. Tight as a tether
6. Bad as a batter
7. Mute as a glutton
8. Sweet as a grin
9. Lazy as a goon
10. Split as a griddle
11. Dead as a suite
12. Flat as a wig
13. Scarred as a block
14. Tight as a post
15. Thick as a log
16. Kind as a gnat
17. Tart as a quip

Last week's challenge: Name part of the human body. Insert a speech hesitation, and you'll name a country. What is it?

Answer: Brain, Bahrain

Winner: Alphonse Baluta of Londonderry, N.H.


Next week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from listener Alan Hochbaum of Atlanta. The letters of SWITZERLAND can be rearranged to spell LIZARD and NEWTS — LIZARD being the singular name of an animal, and NEWTS a plural. Name another country with this same property. That is, name another country whose letters can be rearranged to spell two animals — one singular and one plural. It's a major country. What country is it?


If you know the answer to next week's challenge, submit it here. Listeners who submit correct answers win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you Thursday, April 19 at 3 p.m. ET.

Will Shortz
NPR's Puzzlemaster Will Shortz has appeared on Weekend Edition Sunday since the program's start in 1987. He's also the crossword editor of The New York Times, the former editor of Games magazine, and the founder and director of the American Crossword Puzzle Tournament (since 1978).
