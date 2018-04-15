Sunday Puzzle: Easy As Pie

On-air challenge: Every answer is a familiar simile, like "sly as a fox" or "sharp as a tack." I'm going to give you rhymes for the first and last words. You tell me the similes.

Example: Dry as a flight --> High as a Kite

1. Dizzy as a flea

2. Green as a thistle

3. Near as a smell

4. Scrappy as a lamb

5. Tight as a tether

6. Bad as a batter

7. Mute as a glutton

8. Sweet as a grin

9. Lazy as a goon

10. Split as a griddle

11. Dead as a suite

12. Flat as a wig

13. Scarred as a block

14. Tight as a post

15. Thick as a log

16. Kind as a gnat

17. Tart as a quip

Last week's challenge: Name part of the human body. Insert a speech hesitation, and you'll name a country. What is it?

Answer: Brain, Bahrain

Winner: Alphonse Baluta of Londonderry, N.H.



Next week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from listener Alan Hochbaum of Atlanta. The letters of SWITZERLAND can be rearranged to spell LIZARD and NEWTS — LIZARD being the singular name of an animal, and NEWTS a plural. Name another country with this same property. That is, name another country whose letters can be rearranged to spell two animals — one singular and one plural. It's a major country. What country is it?



Submit Your Answer

If you know the answer to next week's challenge, submit it here. Listeners who submit correct answers win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you Thursday, April 19 at 3 p.m. ET.

