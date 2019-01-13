Sunday Puzzle: A Capital Challenge

On-air challenge: Every answer today is the name of a U.S. state capital. Which state capital:

1. Rhymes with "noisy"?

2. Contains the letters of COMBS in left-to-right order?

3. Consists of the chemical symbols for gold and sulfur followed by the full name of a third chemical element?

4. Contains a silent O as its third letter?

5. Ends in an "O" sound — but does not contain the letter O?

6. Consists of a candidate for president in 1988 + a president in the 1970s?

7. Ends with the first name of this program's host?

Last week's challenge: This challenge comes from Joel Fagliano, the digital puzzles editor of The New York Times. Name a major U.S. city in 10 letters. If you have the right one, you can rearrange its letters to get two 5-letter words that are synonyms. What are they?

Challenge answer: Challenge answer: Sacramento --> scent, aroma

Winner: Tova Tenenbaum of Philadelphia

This week's challenge: This comes from listener James Matthews of Little Rock, Ark. The challenge is to make a 9-letter word meaning "left" using only a B and one D. Can you do it?

