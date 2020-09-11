© 2021 Cincinnati Public Radio
Esther Perel: How Can We Develop Resilience In Our Relationships?

By Manoush Zomorodi,
Katie MonteleoneJames Delahoussaye
Published September 11, 2020 at 9:15 AM EDT

About The Episode:

How do we build more trusting and empathetic relationships, even during a crisis? This hour, therapist Esther Perel shares ideas on creating lasting bonds in romance, family, and at work.

About Esther Perel:

Therapist and author Esther Perel is one of the world's best-known experts on modern relationships. Fluent in nine languages, she has worked as a couples and family therapist for over three decades. She currently helms a therapy practice in New York City and also serves as an organizational consultant for Fortune 500 companies around the world.

She is the author of Mating in Captivity: Unlocking Erotic Intelligence and The State of Affairs: Rethinking Infidelity. Perel hosts two podcasts, Where Should We Begin? and How's Work?

This episode of TED Radio Hour was produced by Katie Monteleone. It was edited by James Delahoussaye. You can follow us on Twitter @TEDRadioHour and email us at TEDRadio@npr.org.

Manoush Zomorodi
Manoush Zomorodi is the host of TED Radio Hour. She is a journalist, podcaster and media entrepreneur, and her work reflects her passion for investigating how technology and business are transforming humanity.
Katie Monteleone
Katie Monteleone is a producer for TED Radio Hour. She started out as an intern for the show in January 2019. After her internship, Monteleone began producing for Life Kit before returning to the TED Radio Hour team in October 2019 as a full-time producer.
