Esther Perel: How Can We Develop Resilience In Our Relationships?

About The Episode:

How do we build more trusting and empathetic relationships, even during a crisis? This hour, therapist Esther Perel shares ideas on creating lasting bonds in romance, family, and at work.

About Esther Perel:

Therapist and author Esther Perel is one of the world's best-known experts on modern relationships. Fluent in nine languages, she has worked as a couples and family therapist for over three decades. She currently helms a therapy practice in New York City and also serves as an organizational consultant for Fortune 500 companies around the world.

She is the author of Mating in Captivity: Unlocking Erotic Intelligence and The State of Affairs: Rethinking Infidelity. Perel hosts two podcasts, Where Should We Begin? and How's Work?

This episode of TED Radio Hour was produced by Katie Monteleone. It was edited by James Delahoussaye. You can follow us on Twitter @TEDRadioHour and email us at TEDRadio@npr.org.

