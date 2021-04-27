Golden Doodle Outruns High School Runner In Logan, Utah

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. A high school runner in Logan, Utah, was about to cross the finish line and take first place for her team when she was outrun. A golden doodle named Holly caught sight of the baton being passed in the relay event, pulled out of her owner's hands and raced down the track. The crowd went wild, and Gracie Laney assumed the cheers were for her. Her team still won, and Holly the doodle is back to being the underdog. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.