Will Biden Rollback Chemical Safety Rules That Contributed To Deadly 2013 Explosion In Texas?
The Biden administration has overturned dozens of environmental rollbacks from the Trump presidency, but a handful of key regulatory reforms to chemical safety remain on the backburner.
The proposed rule changes actually pre-date the Trump administration, going all the way back to a deadly 2013 explosion in a small Texas town. The same dangerous conditions that contributed to that disaster are still permitted today, nearly a decade later.
Texas Public Radio’s Dominic Anthony Walsh reports.
