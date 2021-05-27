Will Biden Rollback Chemical Safety Rules That Contributed To Deadly 2013 Explosion In Texas?

The Biden administration has overturned dozens of environmental rollbacks from the Trump presidency, but a handful of key regulatory reforms to chemical safety remain on the backburner.

The proposed rule changes actually pre-date the Trump administration, going all the way back to a deadly 2013 explosion in a small Texas town. The same dangerous conditions that contributed to that disaster are still permitted today, nearly a decade later.

Texas Public Radio’s Dominic Anthony Walsh reports.

