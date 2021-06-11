NPR Welcomes New Batch Of Pulitzer-Winning Journalists

AILSA CHANG, HOST:

Radio may not be the word that comes to mind when you think of the Pulitzer, but today, NPR is home to a new batch of Pulitzer Prize-winning journalists. The committee has announced this year's winners.

MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:

Among them, the team behind "No Compromise," a podcast from member stations KCUR and WABE. It's about a far-right group behind the anti-quarantine protests that also plays a big role in the gun rights movement.

(SOUNDBITE OF PODCAST, "NO COMPROMISE")

CHRIS DORR: To all the haters who are watching the page right now, I hope this display of American love for freedom triggers all of you.

CHRIS HAXEL, BYLINE: What you're hearing is video posted on Facebook. This guy, Chris Dorr, started a Facebook page called Pennsylvanians Against Excessive Quarantine, and 60,000 people joined almost instantly.

KELLY: Part of the entry that won the Pulitzer Prize for Audio Reporting. One of two other finalists in that category was us, the NPR team that reported on the death of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani last year.

CHANG: You might have heard some of that coverage from Mary Louise and team when she was in Iran.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED NPR BROADCAST)

AZAM AYOUBIAN: I want that our government give him a big and hard response.

KELLY: You want the government of Iran to give Trump a big and hard response.

AYOUBIAN: Yes, yes, yes. Yes, of course.

CHANG: Congrats to the folks behind "No Compromise" and also to you, Mary Louise, to our producer, Becky Sullivan and everyone else who was part of the Iran team.

KELLY: Proud today and always to work here with all of you.