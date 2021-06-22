Immigrants Families In Georgia Face Hurdles To Accessing Pandemic Rental Assistance

A national moratorium on evictions is set to expire on June 30. Meanwhile, Congress has approved more than $46 billion in rental assistance, though some eligible renters are finding that accessing the funding isn’t always easy.

Stephannie Stokes of WABE in Atlanta has one story that speaks to challenges immigrant families can face.

