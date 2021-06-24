© 2021 Cincinnati Public Radio
purple_waveback2.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
SPOTLIGHT STORY: Householder Scandal Has DeWine Under Siege

Why Is Life Expectancy Dropping? And What Can We Do About It?

Published June 24, 2021 at 1:06 PM EDT

New research has revealed something startling: From 2018 to 2020, life expectancy for Americans dropped nearly two years. It dropped more than three years for Black Americans and Hispanic Americans.

The pandemic is partly to blame for the drop, but what can we do about it?

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley University of Texas at Austin epidemiologist Dr. Jewel Mullen

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.