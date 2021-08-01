Sunday Puzzle: Human Body Parts

On-air challenge: I'm going to read you some sentences. Each sentence conceals part of the human body in consecutive letters. Every answer has at least five letters.

Ex. Read the article --> HEART

1. Hang it higher.

2. They elided their G's.

3. Can the sopranos trill?

4. Helen drank lemonade.

5. When I got to Iowa, I stopped.

6. No tax is put on guest rooms

7. Those are the buttons I lost.

8. Move the benches to the rear.

9. Throw the gum out here.

10. We need a new fiscal policy.

11. Labor shifted from humans to machines.

12. Therefore armies went to war.

Last week's challenge: It comes from the puzzlemaker and editor Peter Gordon. Think of the word for a competitor in a particular Olympic sport. It's a compound word with a hyphen in the middle. Remove the hyphen. What remains are two words from a different Olympic sport. What words are these?

Challenge answer: Shot-putter — Shot, Putter

Winner: Jo Ann Hauger of Longmont, Colo.

This week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from listener Chad Graham, of Philadelphia. Think of a common Britishism — a word that the British use that's not common in the U.S. Write it in all capital letters. Turn it upside-down (that is, rotate it 180 degrees). The result is a famous hero of books and movies. Who is it?

If you know the answer to next week's challenge, submit it here by Thursday, Aug. 5, at 3 p.m. ET.

