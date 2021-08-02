© 2021 Cincinnati Public Radio
purple_waveback2.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

From Iran To Arizona To Tokyo: The Journey Of Paralympian Shahrad Nasajpour

Published August 2, 2021 at 12:40 PM EDT
Refugee athlete Shahrad Nasajpour, originally from Iran, trains in Tuscon, Arizona for the sport of discus. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Refugee athlete Shahrad Nasajpour, originally from Iran, trains in Tuscon, Arizona for the sport of discus. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

As the Olympics in Tokyo wind down in about a week, the Paralympics are just around the corner. One team is still fairly new to the games: the Paralympic Refugee team first debuted in 2016 in Rio.

Shahrad Nasajpour is among the six athletes on the team this year. He is an Iranian refugee living in Arizona who will compete in the discus throw.

He speaks with Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.