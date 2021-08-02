From Iran To Arizona To Tokyo: The Journey Of Paralympian Shahrad Nasajpour

As the Olympics in Tokyo wind down in about a week, the Paralympics are just around the corner. One team is still fairly new to the games: the Paralympic Refugee team first debuted in 2016 in Rio.

Shahrad Nasajpour is among the six athletes on the team this year. He is an Iranian refugee living in Arizona who will compete in the discus throw.

He speaks with Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

