© 2021 Cincinnati Public Radio
purple_waveback2.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

A Deep Dive Into The Wage Gap On Black Women's Equal Pay Day

Published August 3, 2021 at 1:20 PM EDT
Black women are paid 63 cents for every dollar made by white men, according to the National Women’s Law Center. (Getty Images)
Black women are paid 63 cents for every dollar made by white men, according to the National Women’s Law Center. (Getty Images)

Tuesday marks Black Women’s Equal Pay Day, which indicates how far into 2021 Black women need to work to earn the same wages white, non-Hispanic men made in 2020.

The wage gap persists between men and women in the U.S. — and it’s even wider between Black women and white men.

Host Jane Clayson talks about how the wage gap leads to a wealth gap for Black women with Fatima Goss Graves, president and CEO of the National Women’s Law Center, and 72-year-old Venorica Tucker, a food service and hospitality worker who has been in the industry her whole career.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.