A Deep Dive Into The Wage Gap On Black Women's Equal Pay Day
Tuesday marks Black Women’s Equal Pay Day, which indicates how far into 2021 Black women need to work to earn the same wages white, non-Hispanic men made in 2020.
The wage gap persists between men and women in the U.S. — and it’s even wider between Black women and white men.
Host Jane Clayson talks about how the wage gap leads to a wealth gap for Black women with Fatima Goss Graves, president and CEO of the National Women’s Law Center, and 72-year-old Venorica Tucker, a food service and hospitality worker who has been in the industry her whole career.
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.