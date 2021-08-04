$30 Million On The Table For Rent, Utility Assistance In Hamilton County

Editors Note: This article was originally published on July 27, 2021. It's being republished after an error terminated the link.

The CDC's eviction moratorium is scheduled to end this month, but there's still over $30 million worth of rent and utility assistance available through Hamilton County resources. The money can go toward a year's worth of past-due rent and three months of future rent for people who can document they've experienced financial struggles due to the pandemic.

The money is available for anyone living at or below 80% of the area median income, which is $68,300 for a family of four and $47,850 for an individual, according to a news release. Almost $10 million worth of federal aid has already been spent, keeping 4,300 families in their homes.

Hamilton County Jobs and Services says it strives to complete applications within 10 business days.

The help is still available despite the CDC's eviction moratorium being challenged in Hamilton County. The county was one of several across the country that opted to halt the CDC eviction moratorium in mid-April. But a U.S. Supreme Court decision in late June extended the moratorium nationwide until the end of July. It's not expected to be extended again, though, without Congressional action.

To receive assistance in Hamilton County, applicants must have pay stubs for the last 30 days and an unemployment statement or letter. Renters looking for help must also provide a statement showing the current amount owed and landlord vendor registration. People in need of utility assistance must provide a bill with details about the account holder and how much they owe.

Hamilton County officials said applications can be submitted via smartphone or calling 211 for assistance. More information can be found at the Hamilton County Jobs and Services website.

