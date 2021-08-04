Every Year Prescriptions Are Wasted. One Memphis Group Is Working To Recycle Them
Every year, pharmacists fill billions of dollars of prescriptions that patients never end up using.
Some of the most expensive drugs are anti-cancer pills — oral chemotherapies — that can be hard to afford for many people.
That’s why a group in Memphis, Tennessee, set up a way of turning one patient’s waste into another’s lifeline.
Katie Riordan from WKNO reports.
